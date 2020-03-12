Kilkenny Crisis Team meets: 'Do council business online or over phone'

Kilkenny County Council has said it is continually monitoring the situation in relation to the coronavirus and adhering to the latest advice from the HSE and Government, which is that Ireland is still in containment phase.

Kilkenny County Council’s Crisis Management Team have met and senior management meet on a daily basis to ensure measures are being put in place to react to the current situation and to plan for the continued provision of essential services.

At present it is 'business as usual' in relation to the provision of services by the council. The council’s Business Continuity Plan is in place to make certain that essential services will be maintained to the public. The council will be guided by advice from the HSE and will endeavour to continue all essential services. However, members of the public should check on our website www.kilkennycoco.ie and www.water.ie and social media channels for updates.

All public areas in the council have been provided with signage and hand sanitising facilities and in the interest of public health we would ask members of the public to avail of these facilities when visiting offices.

The public are advised that much of the council’s business can be carried out over the phone, by email or online, as follows:

Some queries can be dealt with by phone by contacting the numbers listed below. Application Forms can be accessed from our website at www.kilkennycoco.ie or by phoning the relevant section requesting a form to be sent out by post.

In certain cases, applications for services can be submitted by email by contacting the relevant Department for an email address. Where this is not possible, applications will be accepted by post.

Payments of housing loans, rents, rates, traffic fines, direct debits, dog licences, fire charges, etc.

Taxing of private vehicles can be completed online via www.motortax.ie. Payments, together with associated forms etc, can be sent to the relevant section by post for processing following which an acknowledgement, receipt etceteras will be issued by post.

CONTACT NUMBERS FOR QUERIES: 056 779 4000 – Main Council Number.

056 779 4900 – Housing Section.

056 779 4229 – Receipts Office.