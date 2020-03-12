Kilkenny man charged with murder

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of Gerry Nolan.

Martin Kelly, 21 Church Avenue, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny appeared before Carlow District Court charged with the murder of Gerry Nolan (44) at his home at Deerpark, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on July 24, 2006.



The accused wore a black tracksuit in court.



Garda Michael Corcoran gave evidence that he charged Kelly in the precincts of Carlow Courthouse at 10.35 this morning. The accused made no reply after caution.



Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 16.

Family members of the victim attended the court.