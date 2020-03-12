BREAKING: Schools, colleges in Kilkenny to close from 6pm this evening

Schools, colleges and cultural institutions in Kilkenny will close from 6pm this evening until March 29, as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made a statement this morning in which he said the virus can be slowed, but Ireland was "in unchartered territory".

"There will be many more cases, more people will get sick, and - unfortunately - we will face the tragic reality that more people will die," he said.

Announcing the closure of schools and colleges as of 6pm this evening, Mr Varadkar said the economy would suffer, but it will bounce back.

"Above all, we need to look out for each other," he said.

From 6pm:

Schools and colleges and cultural institutions to close.

Inside gatherings of 100 people, and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled.

Public transport will continue to operate, and shops will remain open.

Restaurants and cafes will stay open. As a general rule, "people should seek to reduce social interaction as much as possible".