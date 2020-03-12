Kilkenny to New York trip pipped as virus grips

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council has had to cancel his visit to New York as part of St Patrick's Day activities, due to the threat of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere was due to take part in the world-famous NY parade (now cancelled) and meet IDA, tourism groups, and organisations representing Kilkenny abroad. Until today, the trip was going ahead, with Cllr Cleere saying he would follow best advice from health authorities.

This morning, on foot of advice - and despite flights between Ireland and the US proceeding - the decision has been made to abandon the visit.

The New York parade has been cancelled for the first time in 259 years.