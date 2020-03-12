Coronavirus

Caring community rally to help Kilkenny people in self isolation

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Caring Kilkenny people and businesses are taking the lead in helping the community as people prepare for coronavirus.

Under the hashtag #SelfIsolationHelpKilkenny the businesses are offering support to anyone who is isolated, alone and needs something picked up.

Well done to everyone helping out. Check out the hashtag for the most up-to-date info.

 

 

 