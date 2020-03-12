Coronavirus
Caring community rally to help Kilkenny people in self isolation
Caring Kilkenny people and businesses are taking the lead in helping the community as people prepare for coronavirus.
Under the hashtag #SelfIsolationHelpKilkenny the businesses are offering support to anyone who is isolated, alone and needs something picked up.
OK, I’ll take a lead: If anyone in the Kilkenny area is alone, isolated and needs shopping or meds or anything else picked up, happy to do so. WIll leave at your door. #SelfisolationhelpKilkenny your local community? Retweet please!— Jeutonic Bridal Wear (@JeutonicBridal) March 11, 2020
I would like to offer a helping hand to anyone who is isolated or unable to make it out. More than happy to be a delivery driver and I promise I won't throw your parcels over the gate or in wheelie bins. Please DM, Retweet etc. Rita #selfisolationhelpkilkenny pic.twitter.com/j7cyT4quSY— Lorimat (@LorimatKilkenny) March 12, 2020
Well done to everyone helping out. Check out the hashtag for the most up-to-date info.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on