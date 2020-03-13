Housing: Rise in anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny, with 64 incidents in January

There were 64 cases of anti-social behaviour reported to Kilkenny County Council’s housing section in the first month of the year, new figures reveal.

That figure is marginally from 62 in December. Director of services for housing Mary Mulholland told the recent meeting of Kilkenny housing Strategic Policy Commitee (SPC) that meetings had been held with gardaí and other agencies, and a new anti-social behaviour protocol is in the works.

“We are proposing to develop an anti-social behaviour strategy for Kilkenny,” she said.

The council already has an anti-social behaviour policy, but this will be slightly more detailed and will see new fora set up. It is proposed to have a draft of the new strategy at the next meeting of the SPC.