Medieval Mile Museum is closed under Covid-19 restrictions

Kilkenny's popular Medieval Mile Museum has closed under the coronavirus restrictions announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A statement has been released:

"Following the Taoiseach’s announcement, the Medieval Mile Museum, Kilkenny, will be closed until the 29th of March. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

"If you have any queries on pre-booked tickets, or group bookings, please get in touch with Grace at gfegan@medievalmilemuseum.ie.

"We would love to see you at the museum once we re-open. In the meantime, look after each other, and stay safe and well.