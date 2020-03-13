UPDATE: Watershed, Watergate close, some Kilkenny Masses cancelled

The Watergate Theatre, Watershed Leisure Centre, and other Kilkenny institutions are now closed as part of measures to tackle Covid-19. A number of religious gatherings, including Masses, are being cancelled.

Today, Kilkenny County Council issued a statement saying that a number of practical measures have already been activated such as provision of information to staff, public notices and provision of hand sanitisers in prominent locations within offices.

With effect from today (Friday, March 13), the following additional measures are being put in place and will remain in place until March 29:

Public facilities/amenities such as all Libraries, Medieval Mile Museum, Watershed Leisure Centre, and Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny City are closed.

All Council run Festivals or events are cancelled.

The Council’s Covid-19 Response Team is also continuing to meet on a daily basis, liaising with

Public Health and other agencies and reviewing the Council’s Business Continuity Plan in relation to identifying the critical risk areas in terms of service provision and mitigation of impacts on the public and communities we serve.

"Kilkenny County Council has a very loyal and dedicated staff who want to continue to serve the people of Kilkenny by maintaining public services through this crisis. The Council’s public offices at Kilkenny City, Castlecomer, Thomastown, Callan and Ferrybank will continue to remain open but measures will be put in place to look at ways that we can implement the public health advice on social distancing and limiting visitors to our offices as much as possible in the interest of staff welfare.

Much of the Council’s business can be carried out by phone, email or online and members of the public are encouraged to avail of these opportunities where at all possible. The following are the main contact numbers for the Council and further details can be accessed on our website at www.kilkennycoco.ie."

Contact Numbers for queries: 056 779 4000 – County Hall

056 779 4900 – Housing Section and 056 779 4229 – Receipts Office.

"Kilkenny County Council’s response will be informed at all times by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities. As a general rule, social distancing is the only way to reduce the transmission rate so outside of work people should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.

The council seeks public cooperation to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to take the necessary precautions during this difficult time. Simple measures like, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds or more, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and cleaning down surfaces can make a huge difference.

"Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website, facebook and twitter.

Meanwhile, holy water local councillor Michael Doyle reports:

"To all concerned: Saturday evening and Sunday Masses in The Rower, Inistioge and Clodiagh are cancelled until further notice. This is in light of the guidelines from the Government , HSE and Irish Bishops Conference and also includes Masses cancelled on St Patrick's Day. Bishop Farrell will celebrate Mass live on KCLR on Sunday morning at 9.30AM allowing us to join in prayer with him. Your understanding is very much appreciated.