Kilkenny business shuts up shop in short term to help stop coronovirus spread

A Kilkenny business has closed in an attempt to curb the deathly spread of Covid-19.

Gemma Walsh, who runs Gleam Nails on High Street decided to close following the Taoiseach's announcement on the coronavirus.

"Local business is in deep trouble because of it. I closed my place on Thursday, I felt it was the right thing to do but I'm seriously scratched financially because of it.

"Personally, I'm just not going to pay my rates etc til it passes and I've chatted to my landlord about it. (He has been totally understanding) The landlords can do the same with their banks.

"What else can we do?

"Everyone is in a terrible spot but we need to band together for the common good. A lot of people are going to die if we don't.

"I will stay closed until March 29th and I'll follow government guidelines. It could be longer."