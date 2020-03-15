"We all need to work together to make sure that lives are prioritised" - Kilkenny's Little Green Grocer closes shop over coronavirus

The Little Green Grocer on Parliament Street in Kilkenny City has closed its shop over the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed two lives in Ireland to date.

In a statement issued on their Facebook page this morning they said: "Livelihoods are important but lives are so much more important than livelihoods."

The Little Green Grocer statement:

"Dear lovely customers,

Our favourite thing about our shop is YOU, all our amazing customers from the sweetest little babies to the oldest and boldest. You’ve all become such a positive and truly enriching part of our lives. You are precious and we want to keep you, ourselves, our families and our whole wider community safe.

So we have decided to close the doors of our shop to customers for now and to operate on a delivery or pre-order for collection only basis.

Over the last while we’ve gone through and tried all the various options to make shopping safer - endless hand washing and cleaning, hand sanitizer, temporarily abandoning bringing your own cups, abandoning our usual loaning of cups and bags to customers, wearing gloves all the time, reminding customers about distancing. We’ve written and re-written this post and each time we change things up a gear. None of it seems enough now so we are taking more drastic action.

By later this coming week we are hoping to have a new delivery service set up. We are partnering with Kilkenny Organic Farm and Riversfield Farm to bring you all your usual green groceries and organic veggies to your door. We will follow up with details very soon so watch this space.

Additionally, you can shop by giving us a list over the phone so we can have your shopping all gathered together and ready to be collected outside the shop door. We are hoping to be set up for this by Wednesday.

Obviously our regular customers will find it easier to order as you are so used to what we have here (although we even forget some things ourselves!) but we are here to talk EVERYONE through what you need until we are better set up for online selling. We will do our best to update you on new products (we have lots that we are excited about!) and things we have you may have forgotten about. And maybe this is our moment to finally get more into social media!

Livelihoods are important but lives are so much more important than livelihoods. Our little business will recover from this in time. We all need to work together to make sure that lives are prioritised. Each and every life is so precious.

Obviously we are all making this up as we go along so do let us know if you think of something that might help. Let’s all look after each other. Take good care of each other.

With all our love,

Sarah and Eleanor xxx"

For orders:

056 7702007

Info@thelittlegreengrocer.ie