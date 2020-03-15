O'Haras pub in Thomastown closes until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic

O'Haras Bar in Thomastown announced this morning it is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"All at O'Haras have followed the recent HSE guidelines and recommendations over the last few weeks in order to ensure our loyal staff and customers safety when on the premises.

Unfortunately the reality is that Covid19 has become a pandemic and is spreading. In order to protect our staff, customers, my family and your families from this disease we are left with only one option but to close.

We will be closing our doors today (Sunday 15th March at 7pm) and will remain closed until further notice.

We hope all our customers stay safe and We would like to thank you all for your continued support. We look forward to hopefully seeing all of you in the coming weeks ahead. Stay safe and look after each other."