Kilkenny Age Friendly urges people to protect most vulnerable

Kilkenny Age Friendly, which represents the cohort most at-risk from Covid-19, has urged communities to stand together to protect the most vulnerable.

PRO Murty Brennan says that in recent years, the forum has encouraged older people to be active in the community and avoid isolation, but unfortunately the current pandemic crises now means they must remain at home, and avoid social gatherings.

"It did not come on a slow boat from China but through the airline pathways, a perfect way for a virus to spread. It will influence the way we live and they way we care for one of the demographics of society we treasure most. Our senior members of society," he said.

"For the past number of years, we have been encouraging our seniors to become active in our communities. We have promoted a society of come together, be inclusive, avoid isolation. And now, with one wave of a giant hand across the global we must rethink everything. We now want our seniors to remain at home, avoid public contact, avoid those afternoons with friends playing bingo, bridge - or just friendly chat for company.

"Now is the time for our communities to come together. Stand together ensure our most vulnerable, but also our most valuable feel our support. Now is the time you most keep an eye, an ear and of course a friendly hand out to ensure we protect our seniors from the spread of Coronavirus. That friendly phone call just to say hello and check is there anything we can do to assist you in your time of need.

"Do you need any grocers , prescriptions or just a friendly chat? Remember who it is that always came to your aid when sick, unemployed or just a free childminder so you can give a better standard of family life for your children, The children when you are in the senior bracket you will do for them what your parents and grand parents are doing for you today.

"We together can beat this virus and we must go the extra mile to stop the spread, eliminate, and make everyone’s life return to the inclusive way we are all aiming for."

SeniorLine has been the national, confidential listening service for older people, run by trained older volunteers since 1998. This peer-to-peer helpline for older people receives in excess of 10,000 calls per year.

"The corona virus is a threat to older people and subsequently SeniorLine has put in place several protocols to support our many older callers from all over Ireland. Any caller, concerned about Covid 19, will receive the most up to date guidance as recommended by Government sources. Good health practice is always reinforced . This information is updated daily as the situation changes and is available to each of our volunteers at the phones.

SeniorLine is a FREEPHONE service and our older callers can call free between 10am and 10pm every day of the year on 1800804591

Website: www.thirdageireland.ie

Facebook: @thirdageireland

Twitter: @thirdageireland

Instagram: @thirdageireland

Let’s all come together. Look out for each other, support each other , do what is right for all. And always remember ‘Communities are Stronger together’

Murty Brennan,

PRO Kilkenny Age Friendly