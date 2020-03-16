Maternity/baby unit restrictions from 6pm at Kilkenny hospital

Visiting restrictions will be in effect for maternity/special care baby unit at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny from 6pm this evening.

Maternity Restrictions for Visitors

Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU): Visiting is restricted to parents or guardians only​.

Maternity Unit: Visiting is restricted to the birth partner in the labour ward only. There will be complete restrictions to visitors to the ante-natal and post-natal inpatient wards. These restrictions will continue to include the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit, Foetal Assessment Unit and Obstetric Assessment Unit.

Those designated partners or visitor who are permitted to visit the hospital will be given a visitor pass by the labour ward or SCBU. If partners/visitors do not have a pass, they will not be allowed in by the security team at the desk.