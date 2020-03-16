Kilkenny councillor calls for bookmakers to shut up shop immediately due to coronavirus pandemic

Councillor Andrew McGuinness is calling on Kilkenny bookmakers to 'do the right thing' and shut immediately to help curb the growth of Covid-19 cases.

"When you see the huge level of sacrifice local businesses have made and consider how they selflessly put their livlihoods at risk in the interest of public health, its very disheartening to see all of the bookies still open.

I believe they should shut their doors and join with the rest of the local businesses for the common good. They need to do the right thing by their staff and customers and unfortunately right now that means closing doors."