Kilkenny Deputy Malcolm Noonan - The necessity for proper social distancing is 'a matter of life and death'

Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan has said the proper implementation of social distancing 'is a matter of life and death'.

"People need to understand the importance of social distancing while out on essential errands to shops or pharmacies.

"It's a matter of life and death; if our health services are inundated, choices may have to be made as who can be saved and who can't. We are on a war footing and the next seven days of this battle are critical. We want everyone to show solidarity with the weak and vulnerable by heeding HSE advice," said Deputy Noonan.