coronavirus
Kilkenny County Council close offices for foreseeable future due to Covid-19
Following the Government message to put in place all measures possible to minimise the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, Kilkenny County Council offices at the following locations will be closed to the public with effect from close of business today, Monday, 16th March, 2020 for the foreseeable future:
County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.
City Hall, High Street, Kilkenny.
John’s Green Offices, John’s Green, Kilkenny.
Castlecomer Area Office, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.
Callan Area Office, Clonmel Road, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.
Thomastown Area Office, Ladyswell, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.
Piltown Area Office, Ferrybank Shopping Centre, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny.
We are open for business and will continue to maintain public services and encourage our customers to access our services by phone, email or online. Council staff will be available to deal with customer queries at all times. If the query cannot be dealt with by phone, email or online, an appointment will be made to meet a member of staff.
The following contact numbers and email addresses can be used to access Council services:
Phone No.
Email Address
County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny
056 779 4000
info@kilkennycoco.ie
secretar@kilkennycoco.ie
Receipts Office, County Hall, Kilkenny
056 779 4229
cashoffice@kilkennycoco.ie
Housing Department, Johns Green House.
056 779 4900
housing@kilkennycoco.ie
Planning Office, County Hall.
056 779 4010
planning@kilkennycoco.ie
Motor Tax Office, County Hall.
056 779 4100
motortax@kilkennycoco.ie
Traffic Office, County Hall.
056 779 4540
trafficfines@kilkennycoco.ie
Environment Office, County Hall
056 779 4470
environment@kilkennycoco.ie
Accounts Payable, County Hall
056 779 4126
accountspayable@kilkennycoco.ie
Fire Station, Gaol Road, Kilkenny
056 779 4400
fireadmin@kilkennycoco.ie
Castlecomer Area Office
056 779 4450
castlecomerareaoffice@kilkennycoco.ie
Callan Area Office
056 779 4321
callanareaoffice@kilkennycoco.ie
Thomastown Area Office
056 779 4340
thomastowoffice@kilkennycoco.ie
Piltown Area Office
051 831 370
ferrybank@kilkennycoco.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on