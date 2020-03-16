Kilkenny County Council close offices for foreseeable future due to Covid-19

Following the Government message to put in place all measures possible to minimise the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, Kilkenny County Council offices at the following locations will be closed to the public with effect from close of business today, Monday, 16th March, 2020 for the foreseeable future:



County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.

City Hall, High Street, Kilkenny.

John’s Green Offices, John’s Green, Kilkenny.

Castlecomer Area Office, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Callan Area Office, Clonmel Road, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Thomastown Area Office, Ladyswell, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Piltown Area Office, Ferrybank Shopping Centre, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny.

We are open for business and will continue to maintain public services and encourage our customers to access our services by phone, email or online. Council staff will be available to deal with customer queries at all times. If the query cannot be dealt with by phone, email or online, an appointment will be made to meet a member of staff.

The following contact numbers and email addresses can be used to access Council services:

Phone No.

Email Address

County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny

056 779 4000

info@kilkennycoco.ie

secretar@kilkennycoco.ie

Receipts Office, County Hall, Kilkenny

056 779 4229

cashoffice@kilkennycoco.ie

Housing Department, Johns Green House.

056 779 4900

housing@kilkennycoco.ie

Planning Office, County Hall.

056 779 4010

planning@kilkennycoco.ie

Motor Tax Office, County Hall.

056 779 4100

motortax@kilkennycoco.ie

Traffic Office, County Hall.

056 779 4540

trafficfines@kilkennycoco.ie

Environment Office, County Hall

056 779 4470

environment@kilkennycoco.ie

Accounts Payable, County Hall

056 779 4126

accountspayable@kilkennycoco.ie

Fire Station, Gaol Road, Kilkenny

056 779 4400

fireadmin@kilkennycoco.ie

Castlecomer Area Office

056 779 4450

castlecomerareaoffice@kilkennycoco.ie

Callan Area Office

056 779 4321

callanareaoffice@kilkennycoco.ie

Thomastown Area Office

056 779 4340

thomastowoffice@kilkennycoco.ie

Piltown Area Office

051 831 370

ferrybank@kilkennycoco.ie