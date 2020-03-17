Visitor restrictions at community care residential facilities in Kilkenny

Visitor restrictions are now in place at all residential care centres and facilities run under the auspices of the HSE/South East Community Healthcare across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The action is under way as part of ongoing vigilance regarding the Covid19 pandemic, and the reduction of opportunities for its spread. District and community hospitals, residential care centres for the elderly, accommodation units for those with disabilities and inpatient and continuing care facilities for mental health are all subject to the restrictions, which are being applied in the interest of patient care.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare says it regrets this inconvenience but it is necessary to help maximise protection for both patients and staff. Where appropriate, mobile phone contact between families should be considered as an alternative to visiting.

The HSE crisis management team for the South East is meeting locally several times a week, to ensure the acute hospital and community healthcare services are responding appropriately to the evolving circumstances.

The public are also reminded that the practice of good hand hygiene, in addition to good respiratory etiquette (measures while coughing and sneezing), will help to protect healthcare workers and service users.