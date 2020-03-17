Club House Hotel Kilkenny closes due to virus

Amidst the pandemic that is Covid-19, the Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkernny has taken the 'agonising' decision to close the hotel doors until the end of March as a temporary and precautionary measure to protect staff, guests, families of staff and the community

"We are devastated that our loyal team, many of them who have worked side by side with us for over 40 years are unable to come to work for the next few weeks. We will continue to provide as much support as possible to you. We are also so sorry that we cannot support our local community from a hotel service perspective at this time but we believe that we have taken the right decision in the short term. As a family, please get in touch if there is anything that we can help you with," general manager Ian Brennan said.

The hotel will still be contactable on 056-7721994 or email info@clubhousehotel.com if you have any queries or requests (Please be patient and we will respond to everyone as soon as possible)

"I would like to thank our amazing staff and customers for their support to the Club House Hotel in this difficult time. Before we sign off, hats off to the amazing front-line healthcare professionals and all of those supporting them," Mr Brennan added.