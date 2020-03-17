Kilkenny Co Co playgrounds remain open but caution advised

Rules on social isolation must be followed by parents
Although there is no ban on bringing children to public playgrounds, Kilkenny County Council has advised parents to be extra vigilant.
Children may not show any symptoms of the virus but may be carriers so their guardians are asked to observe the rules of social isolation when going to a playground.
Director of Services Tim Butler says children can still carry the virus and to be careful. "Parents need to be vigilant and ensure there is no interaction," he said.
