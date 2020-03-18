Kilkenny County Council staff are available to provide assistance to their customers

The Council are extremely aware of the challenges facing everyone in this difficult environment. We want you to know that we have dedicated staff to speak to you should you have concerns regarding the payment of Commercial Rates, Social Housing Rents, Council Housing Loans and renewal of Motor Tax. To address these challenges the following supports have been put in place:



Commercial Rates:

Any businesses that are experiencing difficulties should contact 056 779 4209 or email rates@kilkennycoco.ie .

The staff of the Council’s Local Enterprise Office are available to support businesses dealing with issues relating to business struggling/closures. You can contact the Local Enterprise Office by phone 056 775 2662 or by email at info@leo.kilkennycoco.ie

Housing Rents:

Housing staff will be available to discuss the impact of loss of income and to estimate the revised rent payable by tenants. Every effort will be made to avoid any hardship for families as a result of loss of earnings at this time.

The implementation of the Rent Review scheduled to come into effect from 4th April, 2020 is now deferred.

"We would ask tenants to make contact by phone at 056 779 4914 or email at housing@kilkennycoco.ie with queries rather than calling to the Housing Department at John’s Green House. If there is a requirement to meet with a member of staff an appointment can be facilitated," a council spokesman said.

Local Authority Housing Loans/Mortgages:

Any homeowner who is affected by loss of earnings as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and has concerns about mortgage repayments should contact the Housing Loans Arrears Support Unit at 056 779 4021 or 056 779 4056. Staff will make every effort to put arrangements in place to facilitate mortgage holders and to prevent mortgage arrears arising into the future.

Motor Taxation Renewal Options

Customers concerned regarding the renewal/payment of Motor Taxa are advised the following options available.

By Post:

Please forward your application by post to Kilkenny Motor Tax Office, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.

By Email:

Please complete the RF100A/RF100B forms in full if you have access to a PC and scan signed form to email address motortax@kilkennycoco.ie with payment details and we will send your motor tax disc back out to you by post.

On-line

Please visit www.motortax.ie where you can re-new your Motor Tax on-line.



Any further queries can be dealt with by contacting Kilkenny Motor Taxation Office on 056 7794100