Kilkenny gardaí have increased patrol availability during Covid-19

Policing services in Kilkenny remain unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis but the public are asked to phone local garda stations and not call in in person where possible.

Superintendent Derek Hughes confirmed to the Kilkenny People that policing services were unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis and added that contingency rostering has resulted in an immediate uplift of 25% in patrol availability.

"Business owners impacted by the crisis can be assured that An Garda Síochana will be vigilantly patrolling temporily closed businesses with a view to deterring opportunistic criminals, the Superintendent said adding that all oublic offices of Garda Stations remain open.