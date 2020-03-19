Penneys in Kilkenny to close

PENNEYS is to shut all of its stores, including the popular Kilkenny city branch in the Market Cross, until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



In a statement on Facebook, Penneys said: "With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland, until further notice.

"Penneys has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt. We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support."