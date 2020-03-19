Meubles in Kilkenny closes doors until further notice

The Meubles store and cafe in Kilkenny has closed its doors until further notice amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The retailer said the decision was made with the safety and protection of customers and employees in mind. Stores and cafes in Kilkenny and Galway are shut temporarily from 6pm March 18, 2020 until further notice.

"We believe this in the best interest of all concerned and will aid in combating the spread of Covid 19," siad Meubles.

"If you need to contact us please email us at info@meubles.ie. We will endeavour to get back to you as soon as possible.

Whilst this is an uncertain and challenging time, we very much look forward to welcoming you back to our stores very soon. We would sincerely like to wish you, your family and loved ones the very best and to stay safe."