The National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny is asking for support to help feed the animals

The owner of the National Reptile Zoo is looking to the public for assistance in helping him feed 150 animals during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are currently closed until the current situation in relation to COVID-19 has improved,” said James Hennessy.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support. We will endeavour to care for our animals behind closed doors for as long as is necessary. We would appreciate any support you can give at this time as our current resources can only take us so far. Gift certificates are still available online, and can be redeemed at anytime at a later date,” said James who is a passionate conservationist.



“While we have closed our doors to the public, we still have a responsibility to the incredible animals in our care, all 150 of them.

“These animals need very specific and specialised care, which comes at a cost. A cost that would normally be covered by our incredibly supportive visitors over the last 14 years. Now that stream has dried up,” he added.

The zoo which moved from Gowran to the Hebron Industrial Estate late last year is home to reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates.

The National Reptile Zoo celebrated its 14th birthday on St Patrick’s Day.

“Battle, the American Alligator, is was wondering where all the visitors have gone,” added James

“Hopefully we can look forward to a busy summer.”

For more information or to purchase a gift certificate go to www.nationalreptilezoo.ie