Mac Donagh Shopping Centre implements measures to fight Covid-19

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny are closely monitoring all guidance and advice given to us by the HSE and the Government and whave taken the necessary measures to provide maximum protection for our staff.

Centre manager told The Kilkenny People that the measures in place include:

- Hand sanitiser stations at both entrances with hot water and soap hand washing facilities in the bathrooms.

- Enhanced cleaning regimes mean all areas of contact are getting frequent disinfection.

- Social distancing is being observed and managed in the centre

- Reduced tables and chairs in coffee shops

- Daily revision of risk assessments and team briefings

- Remote working for non-essential office staff

- Encouraging cashless transactions.

- Stores have implemented distancing at checkouts.



"We are on hand here on phone at 056 7777600 and on our social media channels to assist customers in any way if required. We are still maintaining service to our loyal customers whilst prioritising the safety of our own team," she added.



In Dunnes Stores elderly customers prioritised from 11am – 1pm daily. Customers are asked not to bring children into the store during the times above to protect our older shoppers. Hand sanitiser and gloves are provided at the entrance abd there are disinfection wipes at trollies. There is also a dedicated manned cleaning service at trollies and checkouts.



Customers of MacDonagh Juntion are asked to follow our social media for all updates on trading hours as some stores will reduce their hours on Thursday and Friday evenings. Dunnes have no plan to reduce their hours at this time.