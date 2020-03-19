CORONAVIRUS
Council says Kilkenny offices are open by appointment where needed
In relation to social distancing, the council is asking people, if at all possible, to carry out business by phone, email or online
Kilkenny County Council, County Hall
Arrangements have been made to ensure all Kilkenny County Council offices are open and accessible to the Public, with the exception of the libraries, which have directed to close by Government.
The required measures are put in place regarding social distancing etc in accordance with HSE guidelines to protect customers and staff, and the public’s cooperation is sought in this regard.
COUNTY HALL, JOHN STREET: Motor Taxation Office for drop off post and all queries effective from tomorrow, Friday, March 20. Appointments can be made to meet a member of staff if required.
HOUSING OFFICE AT JOHNS GREEN HOUSE, KILKENNY: Open to public with effect from Monday, March 23 for drop off post and queries. Appointments can be made to meet a member of staff if required.
CITY HALL AND AREA OFFICES AT CALLAN, CASTLECOMER, THOMASTOWN AND FERRYBANK: Can be accessed by appointment by calling the following numbers:
Castlecomer Area Office
056 779 4450
castlecomerareaoffice@ kilkennycoco.ie
Callan Area Office
056 779 4321
callanareaoffice@kilkennycoco. ie
Thomastown Area Office
056 779 4340
thomastowoffice@kilkennycoco. ie
Kilkenny Area Office
056 7794510
kilkennyareaoffice@ kilkennycoco.ie
Piltown Area Office
051 831 370
ferrybank@kilkennycoco.ie
In the interests of the HSE guidelines in relation to social distancing the council is asking people, if at all possible, to carry out business by phone, email or online.
