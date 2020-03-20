Plans for new restaurant in historic Graiguenamanagh building

Graiguenamanagh could be about to get a new café/restaurant in the centre of the town. Sharon Boyle has sought a material change of use of the iconic Market House from retail to café/restaurant.

She has proposed a 22-seater café within the existing internal lay out of the listed buiding.

She intends internal modifications only to the existing building with no structural changes or external works.

This is a protected structure RPS ref C137 and listed on the National Inventory of Architectural - Heritage Reg no. 12318044.