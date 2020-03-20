Property tax due date deferred for Kilkenny homeowners

Revenue has issued key guidance to property owners who are due to pay Local Property Tax (LPT) on March 21.

For property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority payment, the deduction date will change from March 21, 2020 to 21 May 21, 2020.

Property owners who have opted to make a payment by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority do not need to advise Revenue or take any action. The payment date will be changed automatically to 21 May 2020.