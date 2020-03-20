Kilkenny car parks need to be free and barriers open to stop spread of Covid-19

A local councillor is calling for all car parks to be free of charge and all barrier systems to be open immediately to assist people in getting their essential shopping and to help prevent the spread of the virus through long queues at pay stations and using the machines and key pads.

Andrew McGuinness, who has continued to operate his father’s Constituency Office behind locked doors, has this morning made contact with the CEO of Kilkenny County Council requesting that this be done as a matter of urgency.

“This morning people had to queue at the pay station in Dunnes Stores. That alone does nothing for social distancing. Then the fact that everyone has to use the same keypad and handle the machines is also an unnecessary risk. This can be prevented easily by just raising the barriers,” said Cllr Andrew McGuinness. “People are afraid and worried. They are rushing in and out of the shops, grabbing what they need, and doing their best to maintain social distancing. People need all the help they can get right now, and, in my view, car parks should have been opened already. I’m disappointed this has not happened yet and I’m calling on Kilkenny County Council to do so immediately,” he said.