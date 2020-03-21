Kilkenny deaths for Saturday, March 21

The late Ellen (Sadie) Walsh

The death has occurred of Ellen (Sadie) Walsh, Upper Main Street, Gowran, Kilkenny, peacefully in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home Gowran Kilkenny, in her 94th year. She died yesterday (Thursday). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus, Liam, and Noel, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren,son in law,daughters in law, relatives, and friends. RIP. A family funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem mass for immediate family and close friends on Saturday at 11 o clock in church of the Assumption Gowran. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family intends to hold a memorial service to celebrate Ellens (Sadie) life at a later stage.

The late Pat Galavan

The death has occurred of Pat Galavan, Kilconly, The Rower, Kilkenny, R95 H2W9. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Liam and Martin, daughter Mairead, brothers and sisters Mary, Jim, Liam, Joanne and Margaret, his 9 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lizzie and Amanda, son-in-law Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday (March 20th) from 2pm concluding at 7pm. Removal on Saturday (March 21st) to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning, please.

Pat's family would like to thank Dr Brian Hennessy, the Haematology team, Medical 4, Whitfield Clinic and staff at University Hospital Waterford, for their wonderful care and attention shown to Pat and his family.

In light of the government directives, please be advised that The Church of the Assumption, will be restricted to 100 people internally and that priority will be given to members of Pat's family, you are welcome to join the family at the cemetery, whilst adhering to the directives of keeping 1m apart and no hand shaking. If you would like to leave a personal message, please do so using the Condolence link below.