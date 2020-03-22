Druid Eimear Burke to broadcast online Equinox ceremony from Threecastles

Druid, celebrant and storyteller Eimear Burke will celebrate the Spring Equinox live via Facebook from her home at Threecastles later today.

March 20-21st, welcomes in the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the Autumn Equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

Druidry is a modern spiritual movement that generally promotes harmony, connection, and reverence for the natural world.

The Equinox is when the day and night are of equal lengths. This is due to the tilt of the Earth and happens just twice a year.

"We hold celebrations of the eight seasonal festivals which are part of the Druidic wheel of the year. Each celebration is important in itself, and has its own meaning, but the real importance is in following the cycle of the year, making a connection between the land and our lives, continuing and deepening that connection as the wheel turns and time passes," said Eimear.

"I will be holding the ritual alone on Sunday in the Grove at Threecastles. I am holding it live on Facebook at my page Eimear Burke-Kilkenny Druid Grove at 3.45pm. I invite you to join me. Bring a candle with you in front of your screen. I look forward to having you there. If you cannot be online at that time it will be uploaded onto You Tube later so you can tune in anytime," she added.