Large pig spotted strolling around Kilkenny woods

Walkers near Thomastown have reported sightings of a large black pig, thought to be a boar, wandering around the forest taking in the mild spring weather.

He was spotted along a walking trail adjacent to the River Nore in the 'Happy Valley' area, not far from the Butterfly Valley Glamping site.

The animal - described as heavyset, with two small tusks, and about 'hip height' - is ambling through the woods apparently quite content in his surroundings. He does not appear to be confined to any sort of enclosure.