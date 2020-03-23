Demolition of old house and construction of new one refused in Kilkenny city

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning for a new house on the outskirts of Kilkenny city which would also have involved the demolition of an existing house.

Silviu and Crina Gherca, care of Mark Roberts Architecture, Green Street, Callan were refused permission by the national appeals board to demolish an existing single storey dwelling and a shed and refused permission to construct a new two-storey dwelling in its place with a detached garage and an open summer house and to replace the existing front boundary wall with a new front boundary wall with the recessed entrance relocated to the centre and all associated site works on lands, all at Unara

Lodge, Number 7 Kilcreen Cottages, Kilcreene, Kilkenny. They had already been refused permission by Kilkenny County Council.

An Bord Pleanala in its decision said that having regard to the design, scale, bulk and height of the proposed development, to the prominent location on a corner site and to the established pattern of development in the adjoining houses in Kilcreen

Cottages Estate to which the appeal site is visually and physically connected, it was considered that the proposed development would constitute a visually incongruous element in the street scape and would be out of character with the existing residential

properties in the vicinity. The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the visual amenities of the area and be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.