Covid-19 testing facility being set up at WIT Arena in Waterford

Waterford Institute in Technology, in partnership with UPMC under the direction of the HSE, is preparing to set up a testing facility for Covid-19 at the WIT Arena.

To ensure patient confidentiality and public confidence in the process, media and the general public must stay away from testing facilities including the WIT Arena.

"The institute is proud to be able to be part of the national response to this pandemic," said a statement from Waterford IT.

"In these extraordinary times we must all play our part and we are comforted that we can make a contribution in this way."