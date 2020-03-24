Kind-hearted Kilkenny dogwalker is offering her services free of charge to healthcare workers

A Kilkenny-based dogwalker is offering her services free of charge to frontline healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Suzy White who runs The Dog Centre: Daycare, Walking and Boarding said: "I'll be offering free dog walks for the dogs of all health service workers for the foreseeable future. Every little helps. We know they're working long and tiresome hours to take care of everyone. Of course, In accordance with HSE safe social distances and regulations, you can leave them out in the garden for me to collect, don't need to meet me at the door, hand washing / glove changes in between houses.

"I wanted to do my part, it's nothing big, not like what some people are doing but we all know the pressure and long hours the health service workers are under at the moment taking care of us all affected by Covid-19 and I imagine it's putting a strain on their home life, I've had a lot less bookings for dog walks so since I have the space on walks I thought I could offer to walk the dogs of health service workers for no charge as a way to help. They can come home to happy dogs as tired as they are!

"Every precaution will be taken for best hygiene practices with sanitisation and very frequent handwashing as usual. I have hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes in the van for leads and for use after coming and going to houses. For extra precaution, going forward I will use my own spare leads so I'm not using dog's personal leashes to reduce handling," she addded.

Anyone health service worker wishing to avail of the service can contact Suzy through the The Dog Centre: Daycare, Walking and Boarding page or email her at info@thedogcentre.ie