Kilkenny teachers and students rise to challenge with revise.ie

Extra education supports for students are now available for free thanks to the innovation of local teacher Carl Lynch and his team at revise.ie.

The team have worked together to offer online, live and interactive classes which are available free to any student to supplement the work they are already doing with schools. What started as a means to make this content available to the students of St Kieran’s College has now, it seems, gone to a much wider audience.

Carl who normally has 30 students in his Leaving Certificate classroom has, this week, had nearly 400 students attending that same 'class'. Similar numbers attended English classes which were also available in this first week - as were classes for second, third and fifth year students.

Other subjects are coming online too, with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Music, Accounting, Business and others expected for Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students.

These are extraordinary times in education. When the decision was made to shut schools, every school in Ireland, and every teacher in them, made the move to try innovate to ensure that although the classroom experience would be different the education could continue.

All schools have done a massive amount of work in this area and anecdotally you hear of wonderful accounts of overworked students still doing homework and classwork - albeit now in an online environment. It - was an extraordinary ask of teachers and schools to try - in a completely new way - to continue their essential work.

"We are very fortunate with all our schools in Kilkenny, as they have responded generously to this challenge. Students of all ages are busy keeping up their studies," says Carl.

So if you hear the wonderful tones of Daniel O’Donnell playing from a computer near you - it turns out that it might not be a change of musical taste for your son or daughter but rather a sign that they are studying hard - this is, it seems, how they do maths today... For more go to www.revise.ie.