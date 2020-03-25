Kilkenny gardaí go the extra mile for their community during Covid-19 pandemic

The Kilkenny Community Policing Unit are on the ground across the city and county and are offering to help the vulnerable and elderly.

Due to Government and HSE advice to stay at home, many older adults and those with underlying health issues may have difficulty picking up provisions or other issues.

"In many cases there are family members assisting but in addition we are always here. If you need 'the messages' collected call us in the Kilkenny Community Policing Unit on 056 7775077 or alternatively 0868580766. Please note you may have friends / family who are not on social media so maybe copy this into a text for them," a spokesperson said.

Sergeant Peter McConnon urged people to look out for their friends and neighbours from a distance and to contact gardaí in Kilkenny (056) 7775000 if they have any concerns.

"We are help to help and we can call to anyone to make sure they are okay and have food and medicine and whatever else they might need," he said.

Meanwhile Thomastown Gardaí want to thank the local communities for their continued co-operation during this challenging time.

"Remember we are still available around the clock at Thomastown on 056 77 54150 and while we ask that you do not visit the station unless necessary, If you do need to visit us please adhere to social distancing and HSE guidelines.

"If you have any concerns regarding vulnerable persons or persons living alone please do not hesitate to contact us and we will assist in any way we can. The community spirit throughout the Thomastown District is a credit to all concerned."