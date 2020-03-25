New measures introduced by government to contain Covid-19

A series of new measures have been announced by government to further contain Co vid-19.

These restrictions come as a result of the National Public Health Emergency Team meeting this morning, these measures were subsequently confirmed by Cabinet.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that measures were agreed in three primary areas:

Preventing the spread of the virus. Helping those who lost their jobs Introduction of new emergency legislation.

These measures will remain in place until Sunday 19 April 2020:

All non-essential retail outlets are being told to closed these include restaurants and cafes. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

There will be no time limit placed on people once they leave their home. However, there is to be no gatherings larger than 4.

All theatres, clubs, gyms/leisure centres, hairdressers, betting shops, marts, markets, casinos, bingo halls, libraries and similar sectors are to close.

Individuals should work from home unless workplace attendance is essential.

All sporting events are cancelled, including those behind closed doors.

All hotels are to limit occupancy to non-social and non-tourist customers.

All places of worship are to restrict numbers entering to instill social distancing restrictions.

No indoor social events are to take place.

All crowded places, including public amenities, should be avoided. Playgrounds and Caravan parks are to shut down.

All non-essential indoor visits to other persons’ homes should be avoided.

Gardaí are to increase interventions and presence where compliance with these measures are not met, or where groups of people are not adhering to recommended social distancing measures.

Schools will not re-open on the scheduled date of March 29, with the closure order set to be extended.

Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Support payment to increase by over 50% €203 to €250.

Taoiseach Varadkar said private hospitals will convert to public hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taoiseach Varadkar continued to state that this is not a lockdown, as "lockdown means different things in different countries". He also stated that the scenes at public parks and areas that were noted at the weekend "went against everything that has been advised until now."