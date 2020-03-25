Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The late Elizabeth (Lulu) Grace (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lulu) Grace (née Murphy) Esker, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget and previously of the O Gorman Home Ballyragget, wife of the late Thomas and sister of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sisters Brigid, Mai, Catherine and Monica, brother Sean, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with HSE guidlines a family funeral will take place.

The late Seamus Brophy

The death has occurred of Seamus Brophy Ballyring, Gathabaun, Kilkenny / Cullohill, Laois Peacefully at St. James' Hospital Dublin after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his Mam Kathleen, his Dad Jack, his foster parents Molly and Paddy. Sadly missed by the Kells and Brophy families, cousins, relatives, friends and Glanbia work colleagues.

In accordance with HSE guidlines a private family funeral will take place. Seamus's family look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service which will take place at a later date.

The late Philomena Delaney (née Middleton)

The death has occurred of Philomena Delaney (nee Middleton) (McAuley Place, Kilkenny and late of Gowran, Co. Kilkenny) March 23rd 2020 at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by her son Richard jnr. Beloved mother of Clayton and Linda. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, brothers Tony and Michael, sisters Rose, Ann and Mary, son-in-law Mark, Clayton's partner Sharon, grandchildren Leah, Aaron, Isabelle, Bethany, Emily, Daniel, Tommy and Mason, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends especially her wonderful close friends Betty and John.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family and friends, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Service to celebrate Philomena's life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page. Philomena's family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Eddie Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick (Wolfe Tone Street and formerly of Ossory Park, Kilkenny) 22nd March 2020, unexpectedly, at his home, Edward (Eddie), sadly missed by his sisters Bessie and Caroline (Scotland), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later