Kilkenny closes all public playgrounds as part of Covid-19 containment measures

All 27 of Kilkenny's public playgrounds are now closed from today as part of containment measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In light of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement yesterday, Kilkenny County Council has made the move to close these areas as part of further restrictions. The council has posted signage and where possible has closed or cordoned off access to all its playgrounds.

"While we understand the impact this has on children, especially in the context of other closures, we do need to make these sacrifices in order to stop the ongoing spread of Covid-19," said a statement from the council."

"Parks and river access remain open but we plead with people to respect the precautions you are advised to take in relation to social distancing - for example, social gatherings of individuals outdoors should be no more than four, unless all are from the same household."