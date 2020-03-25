Timber thieves take substantial haul in South Kilkenny town

Gardaí in Graignamanagh are appealing for information surrounding the theft of a substantial load of timber from a building site in the area between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Criminals gained entry to the building site and removed 46 lengths of solid roof timbers taken. Included were18 ft 9x2 and 15 ft 4x3 timbers. Local crime prevention officer Peter McConnon says this would have required significant transport to move.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or the movement of an amount of timber in the area between late on Monday into Tuesday, March 22/23 is asked to contact gardaí. Alternatively, someone may have been offered it for sale.

Gardaí in Graignamanagh can be contacted on 059-9725750.