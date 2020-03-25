Male arrested in connection with Thomastown burglaries

A male has been arrested in connection with burglaries which took place in Thomastown recently.

On March 16 gardaí were investigating a burglary in Thomastown. As part of their investigation they attempted to stop a white Vauxhall Caddy van. The van did not stop and gardaí pursued the vehicle from Thomastown through the village of Goresbridge and onto Gowran where it was involved in a collision.

Gardaí established that the vehicle had been stolen earlier that day from a housing estate in Thomastown. Stolen property from a burglary in Logan Street in Thomastown on the same date was also located in the vehicle.

A male was subsequently arrested and detained at Thomastown Garda Station. It was charged and remanded on bail to appear before Kilkenny District Court next month.