Burglar forced open in Kilkenny burglary and quantity of tools stolen
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house on The Avenue, Piltown.
The incident occurred between 6pm on Monday (March 16 and midnight on St Patricks Day).
The front door of the house was forced open and a tool bag containing a hammer, drill bits and a hacksaw was taken.
The house was unoccupied at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Mooncoin on (051) 895 122.
