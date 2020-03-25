Burglar forced open in Kilkenny burglary and quantity of tools stolen



Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house on The Avenue, Piltown.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Monday (March 16 and midnight on St Patricks Day).

The front door of the house was forced open and a tool bag containing a hammer, drill bits and a hacksaw was taken.

The house was unoccupied at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Mooncoin on (051) 895 122.