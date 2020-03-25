CRIME
Update: Male arrested following discovery of woman's body in Kilkenny City
The suspect is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a woman in her 70s, whose body was discovered in a house in Kilkenny City this evening.
The scene is currently preserved and the body of the woman remains at the scene.
A male is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to this incident.
An Garda Síochána is making no further comment at this time.
