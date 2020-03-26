Kilkenny helpline to link agencies and community groups helping people during Covid-19 crisis

Kilkenny County Council is setting up a helpline to deal with issues arising from the Covid-19 crisis from tomorrow (Friday, March 27) from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

The council is calling on any established volunteer group, organisation or club that have a community support programme in place to register their details at the number or email address. Get in touch on 056-7794145 or email covidcommunity@kilkennycoco.ie.

The helpline is to assist both State agencies, local community volunteer networks, and other groups by providing necessary information, guidance and linkages.

"We will be working with and building on the work currently under way by GAA Clubs and many other community and voluntary groups on the ground and endeavouring to ensure that vulnerable people are supported at this time of serious need," says the council.

As part of this Community Response we will be taking referrals from agencies such as: Gardai, local councillors, the Older Peoples Council, the PPN, KLP (Kilkenny Leadership Partnership), ALONE, the Civil Defence, parish priests, and volunteer groups, such as GAA and other local community volunteer networks.

The key objective of this facility is to assist groups with information and linkages in order to deliver a unified community response to Covid-19.

"We would ask those groups that are already established to contact us, let us know what they are doing and where they are located," says the council.

"This will allow us to identify any gaps there may be in the city and county. We can then plan to fill these gaps. "