Murder investigation into death of Kilkenny pensioner with 'heart of gold'

A murder investigation is underway in Kilkenny City this evening.

A woman, in her seventies, was murdered in her home on Maudlin Street in recent days. Her remains were discovered yesterday evening by gardaí.

Local residents are shocked by the gruesome news and remember a kind-hearted woman with 'a heart of gold',

"She was a lovely woman, she had a heart of gold," said one woman who knew her.

The woman's remains were removed earlier today and a post mortem has taken place in Dublin.

A male in his twenties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.