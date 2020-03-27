Kilkenny staff working on the front line and behind closed doors during Covid-19

A Kilkenny People of the Year award winner is determined that work will continue as normal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michelle Long is a social care disability manager who runs a residential and outreach service for children with disabilities in Kilkenny.

“I manage a team of staff in a children’s disability home in Tullaroan,” she said. “The staff will continue to work and care for the children throughout this time. I thought it might be nice to highlight positive things happening in our local communities.”

Michelle is part of a team of 20 staff that care for five children with severe autism.

“It is very much work as normal but we have changed the work practices significantly,” she added. “The team has been split in two and we have completely changed our roster.

“After one half of the team finish their shift the house is deep cleaned and they leave through one door and the other half enter through another. There is no cross-over. I am proud to work alongside a dedicated team of caring and compassionate people.

“We are taking care of children with autism and very special needs. They all know the staff so it is important that we ensure every precaution is taken to make sure we stay well so we can look after them.

“There is regular deep cleaning and we all wear shoe covers and gloves and we are waiting for personal protective equipment. The children are aged between eight and 17 and they all need physical minding so there can be no physical distancing.”

Michelle and the team are making big sacrifices in their own lives to safeguard the children and to ensure that work and daily life at the home remains as normal as is possible.

“Morale is really good,” she continued. “Life goes on the very same for the children - they are unaware of the coronavirus. It was incredible how everyone just stepped up to the mark. The roster had to be changed to facilitate new working arrangements but everyone rowed in and got on with it.

“The staff here really care for the children living here. For them it is more than a job - it is a vocation.

“The team here is like a big family and in hard times we all just push harder. We will keep working together. The needs of the children that we care for don’t stop in times of crisis.”

The centre’s ethos is based on empowerment and enablement and this informs everything, which means we access as many facilities within the community as possible.

Through careful, professional, positive risk analyses the staff determine what activities each service user might pursue and look at how we can manage any inherent risks. It’s this kind of inclusiveness and creative approach to care that safely breaks down barriers. activities are completely individualised and tailored, according to each resident’s personal care plan.

There are many other staff apart from health service workers who are working tirelessly to make sure that the supply chain continues and that there is food on the shelves of supermarkets and grocery shops.

At the Kilkenny Organic Farm in Dunmore Sinead Cranwell is operating a vegetable box delivery scheme once again.

“If you are self isolating or feeling overwhelmed by the madness in the supermarket we deliver to your door,” she said. “Look after yourselves and each other.”

Contact Kilkenny Organic Farm on 087-9214615.

The Little Green Grocer on Parliament Street shut its doors for business earlier this month due to the Covid-19 pandemic but sisters Eleanor and Sarah Duggan are still busy at work. They are now offering a new pre-order for collection and delivery service to help people during the coronavirus emergency.

“We closed our doors to customers on March 14 so we are now 10 days into our new way of working,” said Eleanor. “We have been conscious of the potential impact of how we operate as a business on the health of our community so we have set up systems based on the assumption that everyone of us is a potential spreader and that everyone we are in contact with is a super vulnerable precious human.

“We see our role as continuing to sustain our community with fresh, naturally produced, safe food and supporting local food producers at this time when we are all concerned about staying well,” she added. The Little Greengrocer can be contacted on 056-7702007.

Meanwhile dogwalker Suzy White is offering her services free of charge to all health service workers during the crisis.

“I'll be offering free dog walks for the dogs of all health service workers for the foreseeable future,” she said. “Every little helps. We know they’re working long and tiresome hours to take care of everyone.

“I thought I could offer to walk the dogs of health service workers for no charge as a way to help,” she added. People can come home to happy dogs who will be as tired as they are.”