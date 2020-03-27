Beat the boredom with this online activity series launched for families

Struggling for things to do while staying at home? PartyWizz, an online entertainment booking platform, has launched the ‘An Antidote to Boredom’ video series for children and families.

The series includes free daily videos featuring a range of professional performers from magicians to DJs, with at-home activities to keep children of all ages entertained and active. Each video will include a creative activity for children to learn or do, including: Dance and physical activity routines, Fun and educational games, Magic tricks, and Origami making.

All activities are designed so that they can be done with simple items from around the house, and to combat ‘cabin fever’ as people around the country spend more time in their homes as a result of social distancing measures introduced by the government in response to global pandemic Covid-19.

“We have a diverse network of really talented entertainers and, together with them, we thought this would be a great way to help provide a bit of light relief and fun for kids, and parents, during these challenging times," says Hamish Urquhart, Co-Founder of PartyWizz.

“What we wanted to create wasn’t just something for children to sit idly and watch on a screen – there’s enough of that already! We want to give families stimulating and creative activities that they can practice and get active with. The videos we’re producing are just a starting point and the activities can be built on over the day. They’re teaching skills, crafts and games - getting children active in a really fun way.”

Juliette Rahill, a children’s entertainer under the name Genie Mackers, is one of those contributing videos to the serie.

"As a single mum of a three year old, I know how full on it is with kids at home and no child care, so we wanted to make things a little easier for parents. I also know that there’s nothing that makes us as parents happier than making kids happy," she says.

“I’ve been having so much fun making the videos and hope they bring as much enjoyment to kids and families watching. Everyone around Ireland is doing their bit, and I think this is a great way to bring a little fun and light heartedness into the long days at home, and a real antidote to the boredom we’re all susceptible to.”

New videos will be released each day at 3pm and can be found here.