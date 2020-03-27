Kilkenny teacher dies in road traffic incident in New Jersey, USA

A 60-year-old man originally from Kilkenny has died in a road traffic collision in New Jersey, USA.

He has been named locally as Denis Murphy, who was living in Yonkers, NY. He was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning (March 25).

Mr Murphy was a popular English and Humanities teacher at the High School of American Studies (HSAS), Lehman College in the Bronx. He was a founding member of the faculty. Paying tribute to him on the school website, HSAS described Mr Murphy as a 'dedicated teacher who especially loved mentoring our creative writers'.

"He will be missed dearly, both in the classroom and in the life of our school," it said.

Colleagues and former students also expressed their grief on social media, noting his passion for teaching Irish literary classics such as the Táin and Cú Chulainn.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.