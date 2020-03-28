Kilkenny gardaí urge people to adhere to new public health measures

A policing operation began at 7pm last night focusing on encouraging people to adhere to public health measures as announced by An Taoiseach last night.

There will be high-visibility patrolling by Garda members across the country during the weekend.

Regarding “staying at home”, local gardaí are advising the public not to become alarmed if they are alone or feeling overwhelmed.

"If you need any help what so ever contact Gardaí. We have access to all the volunteers groups right across the county so let us know if you need help contact your local Garda station," a garda spokesperson said.

Members of community policing units are also here to help.

Grocery and pharmacy shopping being carried out for the elderly and vulnerable people across our communities.

If you in need of assistance contact your local Garda station.

Kilkenny Gardaí can be contacted on (056) 7775000.

Thomastown Gardaí can be contacted on (056) 7754150